Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Penang govt questioned for sidelining PWD over undersea hovel project

By   /  July 3, 2017  /  Comments Off on Penang govt questioned for sidelining PWD over undersea hovel project

    Print       Email

Zainal pronounced JKR had knowledge in studies on highway construction though a state supervision went to a border of profitable unreasonable fees to a consultant company. Picture by KE OoiZainal pronounced JKR had knowledge in studies on highway construction though a state supervision went to a border of profitable ‘exorbitant’ fees to a consultant company. — Picture by KE OoiNIBONG TEBAL, Jun 27 — Penang Umno currently questioned since a DAP-led state supervision was demure to work with a Public Works Department (JKR) and rushed into profitable RM209 million in consultancy fees for 3 landed highways related to an undersea hovel project.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman, pronounced JKR had knowledge in studies on highway construction though a state supervision went to a border of profitable ‘exorbitant’ fees to a consultant company.

The state government’s forgive that Malaysia did not have internal imagination for such a plan did not make sense, he pronounced to reporters after attending a Aidilfitri open residence of Nibong Tebal Umno and a Sungai Acheh State Assemblyman in Permatang Keling here.

He pronounced JKR was a supervision group with imagination in highway construction in Malaysia and it had built some-more than 1,000 kilometres of highway that did not face any problem.

Zainal, who is also authority of a Penang Federal Action Council, also pronounced that a state supervision had staid a full remuneration when construction of a plan had nonetheless to begin.

“The state supervision contingency yield an reason since a Environmental Impact Assessment was being carried out and a news had nonetheless to be authorized while objections to a doing of a plan can be submitted adult to Jul 19,” he said.

He pronounced a state supervision should have staid a remuneration after a 3 highway projects had been approved.

Zainal also pronounced that a counterbalance in a cost of a studies by dual state executive councillors should also be simplified so that a people had a improved bargain of a mega project. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 5 hours ago on July 3, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 3, 2017 @ 11:53 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Priority is GE14, not celebration election, Mustapa tells Kelantan Umno members

Read More →