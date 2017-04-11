Penang govt to sue EC over delimitation exercise

Lim Guan Eng says his administration will sue a Election Commission (EC) in criticism of a delimitation exercise. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Apr 5 ― Claiming to have new “disturbing” information, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng announced currently his administration will sue a Election Commission (EC) in criticism of a delimitation exercise.

He pronounced a state supervision sent in a initial conflict to a EC on Apr 4 and will record a second censure before a EC’s given deadline for objections.

“After submitting that, we realised that there is new intolerable information about a redelineation exercise, so we will send in a second turn of conflict before Apr 7,” he told reporters during his bureau today.

He declined to divulge a information for a time being, citing a deficiency of state executive councillor Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim from a state.

“I will wait for Malik to be behind initial before we exhibit this new intolerable information,” he said, adding that Malik in now in Kuala Lumpur.

Lim also pronounced a state will immediately ensue to record a lawsuit opposite a choosing regulator after that, but watchful for a response to a objections.

“We will not wait for a hearings, we will record a fit formed on a additional unfortunate information we have received,” he said, adding that he will paint a Penang supervision in a authorised plea to a EC.

In his conflict filed on Apr 4, Lim claimed that a EC’s disaster to control any redelineation practice in Penang was unconstitutional and did not residence malapportionment issues in a state.

“The disaster to control delimitation practice in Penang had caused a routine to be unconstitutional and bootleg in Penang and indirectly, in Malaysia,” he purported then.

