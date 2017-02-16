Penang state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow says extention minute to SRS is usually a technicality. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, Feb 15 — The Penang supervision announced currently a 6 month prolongation of an endowment minute to SRS Consortium, a plan smoothness partner for a Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

The initial endowment minute that expires finish of this month will now be current until June.

“This is usually a technicality and we will continue to extend a endowment minute until they obtain a compulsory approvals from several authorities for a project,” state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow said.

The internal supervision and trade supervision cabinet authority pronounced SRS Consortium had to obtain approvals from authorities like a Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) for a PTMP plan components.

SRS had already submitted an focus to SPAD to obtain a redeeming capitulation for a due railway intrigue for a Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (LRT).

The Bayan Lepas LRT plan along with a vessel island highway couple and a reclamation of dual islands off southern Penang is a initial proviso of a PTMP implementation.

The state supervision called for a Request For Proposal (RFP) for a plan on Aug 8, 2014 and 6 companies have submitted bids for a RFP.

SRS Consortium was allocated as a plan smoothness partner to exercise a PTMP and they were strictly given a minute of endowment on Aug 14 final year.

No contracts associated to a whole PTMP plan have been sealed as it is still tentative a applicable approvals.

Currently, dual full sets of a offer papers for a PTMP is on open arrangement during Dewan Sri Pinang.

Chow pronounced a open muster of a papers ends on Feb 17 though due to 4 proposals from a open to extend it, a open arrangement has been extended until finish of this month.

“As during today, a sum 70 people went to a open muster and we perceived a sum 13 created feedback on a papers where 4 of it was suggestions to extend a muster period,” he said.

The RFP displayed contains a sum 21 volumes of a minute offer along with amicable impact, environmental impact, trade impact and feasibility studies conducted by SRS.

Though a papers are on open display, a open is not authorised to make copies or take photos of a documents.

They are usually authorised to write down information from a documents.

Those who incited adult to perspective a papers will be compulsory to pointer stipulation forms to safeguard that they approve with a conditions of observation a personal documents.

The papers displayed are a initial offer submitted by SRS so it will not enclose a latest additions and changes that a state supervision has done to a project.

The RFP papers are open to open observation usually during bureau hours on weekdays.

The observation time is: Mondays – Thursdays (8am-1pm, 2pm-5pm), Friday (8am-12.15pm, 2.45pm-5pm).

