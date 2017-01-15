MCA secretary-general Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan pronounced that MCA could not contest on a possess strength and indispensable support from BN member parties to safeguard victory. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 14 — Penang MCA will not repudiate a probability of chair swaps and loans among Barisan Nasional (BN) member parties in a state, as a plan to safeguard BN’s feat in a 14th ubiquitous choosing (GE14).

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan pronounced MCA is really open and had supposed a fact it could not contest on a possess strength and that it indispensable support and team-work from BN member parties to safeguard victory.

“We need to combine with other BN member parties. We have mislaid dual terms (in Penang) and we need to accept a fact that if we have seats, though a possibilities from any other BN member parties are stronger, afterwards we should acknowledge them and give a support to a candidates.

“And, if there were seats hold by another member party, though a possibilities seem stronger in those constituencies, afterwards we might convince them (component parties) to give a possibilities a possibility to compete.” He pronounced this to reporters after officiating a Pengkalan Kota State Constituency village use centre, here today.

Ong, who is also International Trade and Industry Minister II pronounced to date no preference had been done on a matter during a executive level.

Meanwhile, he pronounced a Penang MCA had submitted a name list of possibilities to be screened by a tip leaders, with 50 per cent of them being new faces.

In a 13th ubiquitous election, Penang MCA mislaid all of a 10 state seats and 4 Parliamentary seats. — Bernama

