A PTC cabinet member Yap Soo Huey pronounced they have met with a Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) and Prasarana RapidPenang to plead formulating a tributary train element to element a PTMP.

“We are looking during entrance adult with a element where there will be a train stop during each 400m so that a open don’t need to travel some-more than 10 mins to strech a train stop,” she pronounced in a press discussion after a discourse event on PTMP for people with disabilities.

She pronounced a tributary train systems and a routes will be contingent on a categorical LRT artery in a PTMP.

One of a issues lifted during a PTMP discourse event with a plan smoothness partner, SRS Consortium, is concerns on connectivity to and from a LRT stations.

Yap pronounced a categorical concerns were for a infirm to have easy entrance to critical locations such as a hospital, banks, post bureau and supervision offices.

The discourse event currently was attended by 41 people with varying disabilities who uttered their views and concerns on a project.

One of them, Penang Accessibility Action Group (PAAG) member Dr Tiun Ling Ta pronounced it is also critical to safeguard all infrastructure is m permitted such as wider pavements to concede some-more space for users removing down from a buses.

“The highway shoulder has to be 1.8m to concede some-more space for wheelchair users removing down from a buses, otherwise, now they get down on a roads and this is dangerous,” he said.

Wong Yoon Loong from a National Council for The Blind pronounced a open travel member of a PTMP is critical as all people with disabilities have to rest on open travel many of a time.

“The visually marred can’t expostulate so we have to rest on open travel a lot, that’s because we consider this beginning is really important, generally in removing a feedback on a project,” he said.

Yap, who is also a authority for PAAG, pronounced a organisation works closely with internal authorities to safeguard formulation vital infrastructure works like a PTMP take into care views from a several infirm groups.

She pronounced this morning’s discourse is only a initial of many other lecture and discourse sessions with a infirm groups and PAAG members.

“We will invariably get their feedback and submit to safeguard all comforts and infrastructure designed are permitted to all,” she said.

Yap pronounced there are 28,353 purebred infirm persons in Penang as during 2015 though a figure could be aloft as many do not register as an OKU.

The PTMP is an desirous RM27 billion plan to residence trade and tie issues in Penang by joining a island and a mainland by mass rail movement systems, train services, ferries and H2O taxis.

SRS Consortium has been allocated by a state supervision as a Project Delivery Partner (PDP) while a supports are lifted by permitting for a reclamation of a 930ha tract and a 445ha tract off a seashore in Permatang Damar Laut.

