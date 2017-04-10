DAP’s Lim Guan Eng (pic) pronounced Datuk Shabudin Yahaya had deliberate rapists as ‘good husband’ element and that they could be forgiven for marrying a plant that meant he had no honour for women and do not perspective rape as a critical offence. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng GEORGE TOWN, Apr 7 — A suit condemning Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahaya over his matter of rape victims marrying their rapists will be tabled during a Penang state legislative public subsequent month, pronounced Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The Penang lawmaker pronounced a state legislative public might not have a energy to mislay a Umno MP though it could list a suit to reject him and his statements.

“We wish to state that a state does not mount with him and we wish to continue to direct that movement be taken to ban him,” he pronounced in a press discussion after rising a solo art muster during Jen Hotel here today.

He pronounced Shabudin had deliberate rapists as “good husband” element and that they could be forgiven for marrying a plant that meant he had no honour for women and do not perspective rape as a critical offence.

When told that Shabudin had claimed that his remarks were taken out of context, Lim pronounced there is a video of a MP creation such remarks in Parliament.

“The video is so transparent so now he’s perplexing to repudiate a undeniable, he’s got dual wrongs, one, for observant it and another for denying it,” he said.

He pronounced a video shave clearly showed a former Shariah probity decider articulate about girls as immature as nine-years-old who can be married off.

“We don’t determine to child marriages, even underneath Islam, it is not sanctioned, generally if it’s alike to a approach out for rapists, that is wrong,” he said.

Lim voiced his bewail that a Barisan Nasional care had unsuccessful to residence this emanate severely or to take movement opposite Shabudin.

“There’s a prolonged of annoy over this, among women generally and we wish to safeguard that probity is finished so we will continue to direct that he be expelled,” he said.

Two days ago, Shabudin came underneath glow after he suggested that rape victims be authorised to marry their rapists as a pill to amicable problems.

He pronounced it would be “safer” for a rape victims to marry their rapists and also suggested that even nine-year-old girls are “physically and spiritually” prepared for marriage.

This morning, Shabudin threatened to sue any media that had “twisted” his remarks during his discuss of a Sexual Offences Against Children Bill 2017.

He claimed that he had meant those who had consensual sex next a orthodox age extent who can be married underneath state Islamic law provisions.

He also claimed that he had never suggested that nine-year-old girls can be forced to marry their rapists.

