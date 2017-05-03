Umno representative Datuk Muhammad Farid Saad final to know a forms of H2O assign programmes a Pernang supervision has conducted. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Apr 27 — Umno currently demanded to know if a augmenting H2O assign surcharge (WCS) is a predecessor to aloft H2O tariffs in Penang.

Umno representative Datuk Muhammad Farid Saad also demanded to know a forms of H2O assign programmes a state supervision had conducted to inspire and teach consumers to preserve water.

“Will a H2O assign surcharge be augmenting intermittently if with this increase, they still destroy to cut down H2O expenditure by consumers?” he asked in a matter released today.

“I wish a state supervision will not use a forgive of high H2O expenditure by usually 25 per cent of consumers in Penang as an forgive to boost a domestic H2O tariff,” he said.

He indicted a state supervision of profiting by commanding tender H2O charges on Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) for H2O pumped from a Sungai Muda, and that it seemed to be run as a profit-oriented entity.

Last week, PBAPP announced a boost in WCS from 48 cents to RM1 per 1,000 litre. The assign relates to consumers regulating over 35,000 litres of H2O per month. The WCS relates to a subsequent 1,000 litre after 35,000 litres.

Today, PBAPP called a press discussion to again explain that there was no boost in domestic H2O tariff.

PBAPP arch executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa forked out that all trade H2O consumers and 75 per cent of domestic H2O consumers are not affected.

Jaseni pronounced they had to boost a WCS to cut down high domestic consumption, that is a top in Malaysia during 286 l/c/d compared to a inhabitant normal of 209 l/c/d.

Jaseni pronounced Penang’s domestic H2O tariffs are still a lowest in Malaysia during usually 32 cents per 1,000 litres for a initial 35,000 liters per month as compared to a inhabitant normal of 70 cents per 1,000 litres.

“Last year, PBAPP’s domestic H2O funding to say this people-friendly tariff amounted to RM91 million,” he said, that he also cited as a reason for augmenting a WCS.

“If we do not do anything now, a funding will boost in 2017,” he said.

