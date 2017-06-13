Penang Umno arch Datuk Zainal Abidin Osman pronounced Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has no right to levy conditions on buliding seeking construction on issues in a state. — Picture by K.E. OoiBALIK PULAU, Jun 11 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has no right to levy conditions on buliding seeking construction on issues in a state.

State Umno Liaison Committee authority Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman pronounced a post of Chief Minister was set adult in suitability with a state structure and a chairman picked by a people.

“When a charge is given by a people, they have a right to ask questions, generally when a questions are not concocted or from damning sources, (like) a land sale in Jalan Peel (for example), it indeed took place.

“If certain parties, such as Gerakan, were to contention questions, a Chief Minister has no right to ask for a deposit, tell them to stop politicking or levy countless conditions before responding a questions,” he told reporters after chairing a state Umno relationship cabinet assembly during a Pulau Betong Assemblyman Service Centre here today.

Zainal Abidin was commenting on a new movement by a DAP-Penang supervision in commanding 3 conditions on a state Gerakan in sell for a mins of assembly by a Chief Minister Incorporated (CMI) on a sale of land in Jalan Peel, nearby here.

The conditions were for a Penang Gerakan to minister RM1 million for welfare, to retracting a matter that a preference on a sale of land in Jalan Peel was a ‘solo’ preference and for a celebration to repel from a domestic arena. — Bernama

