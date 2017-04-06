Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pic) will make a created ask to Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for a assembly to talk. — Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Mar 31 — The Penang state supervision welcomed a Works Minister’s offer to assistance with a state’s due third overpass plan and wants to accommodate with a apportion to plead a project.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng pronounced he will write to a minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, for a assembly to speak about a due project.

He pronounced if a apportion is frank in charity a help, a state supervision is peaceful to accept a ministry’s assistance in implementing a project.

Lim pronounced he hoped a apportion will give a state capitulation for a due third overpass first.

“At slightest give us a capitulation to build a third bridge, on element first, afterwards we will follow adult with sum for a project,” he pronounced in a press discussion during his bureau today.

Lim was responding to a matter released by Fadillah yesterday.

Yesterday, Fadillah pronounced a method is still watchful for a feasibility and minute pattern studies for a due RM6.3 billion undersea hovel project.

The apportion pronounced a state supervision had also created to ask for capitulation to build a third overpass instead of a hovel though did not embody any sum to a project.

He pronounced a method would need full sum of a plan before it could approve a due third bridge.

Lim contended that a apportion can approve a due overpass plan in principal initial and a state will contention a sum later.

“Other ministries have given capitulation in element within 24 hours and we follow adult with sum after so a works method can do a same too,” he said.

The Penang lawmaker combined that it is really costly to come adult with minute designs for a due overpass that could go adult to millions.

“So, we need a minister’s capitulation in element initial before we spend that kind of money,” he said.

As for Fadillah’s claims that a state supervision had behind in completing a feasibility studies for a undersea tunnel, Lim pronounced this was due to a check in a land reclamation masterplan.

“As during Dec 2016, a feasibility studies achieved 87 per cent execution and we can't finish it since a land reclamation masterplan is not finished though does not impact execution report of a altogether plan that is set to 2027,” he said.

He pronounced a land reclamation masterplan, undertaken by Rayston Consortium Sdn Bhd, was a reclamation authorized by a prior supervision for a Butterworth Outer Ring Road plan behind in 1999.

“We are still watchful for a masterplan to be finished first,” he said.

