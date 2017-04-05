Chow pronounced a state is operative to exercise 21 projects underneath a allocations and pattern works have already started for many of these projects. ― Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Apr 3 — Penang will have to bear with flooding for during slightest dual years tentative a execution of inundate slackening projects, state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow pronounced today.

The internal government, trade supervision and inundate slackening cabinet authority pronounced inundate slackening projects value about RM350 million in sum are in several stages of doing now.

“The RM150 million value of inundate slackening projects announced in a bill will usually start after this year as tenders for a projects will be called in June,” he told reporters currently during a launch of a drainage alleviation plan here.

On tip of a RM150 million projects, there is also a serve RM51 million value of projects underneath a developers’ drainage grant and a RM150 million allocation by a sovereign supervision for a Sungai Pinang inundate slackening project.

Chow pronounced a state is operative to exercise 21 projects underneath a allocations and pattern works have already started for many of these projects.

“Of course, a sleet won’t wait for these projects, so some areas will still declare floods during complicated downpour, generally along a tributaries to Sungai Pinang,” he said.

He pronounced Sungai Pinang is a categorical stream dish so once a slackening plan for a stream is completed, it will solve a lot of a flooding issues in other areas including Farlim.

Chow also brushed aside suggestions that over-development could be a means of a new peep floods in a state.

“The internal authorities done certain all developers approve with erosion and sedimentation skeleton and there is also a Urban Storm Water Management to safeguard all developments have correct drainage systems,” he said.

