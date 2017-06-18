Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir pronounced a investigate is looking during proposals to support in a growth of Manjung in a future. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaLUMUT, Jun 18 — A investigate conducted by a Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) to brand intensity growth in all sectors in Manjung district, is now in a final theatre before a commentary are submitted to a state government.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir pronounced a investigate that has been authorized by a state supervision is also looking during proposals to support in a growth of Manjung in a future.

“The investigate is being prepared to perspective a stream and destiny proposals about growth in Manjung holding into comment what is in a segment itself and a fundamental advantages that exist in Manjung.

“It also covers all areas and is not only focused on Pangkor, Seri Manjung and Sitiawan and we ask that it be consummate in a dual parliamentary constituencies of Beruas and Lumut in Manjung district,” he said.

He pronounced this in a press discussion during a ‘Kembara Kasih Ramadhan’ programme organized by NCIA in partnership with Pangkor State Constituency Community Service Centre, during Dewan Terbuka Kampung Masjid, Pulau Pangkor, here today.

As many as 110 residents of Pulau Pangkor from a reduce income organisation perceived donations in a form of daily necessities and money to assistance palliate their weight generally in scheming to chaperon in a Aidilfitri celebrations. — Bernama

