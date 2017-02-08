Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir (left) rides on a balderdash lorry on his day as a legislature worker. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, Feb 3 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir done heads spin here yesterday morning as he swept adult balderdash and emptied balderdash ordering bins into a balderdash truck.

Wearing a orange-coloured Ipoh City Council ubiquitous workman t-shirt, Zambry swept and spotless a city streets from 6.45am until 8.30am.

The mentri besar, who started his “duty” by visiting a council’s balderdash government centre in Buntong, pronounced he wanted to get a feel of being a legislature worker.

“I told a datuk bandar (Datuk Zamri Man) on Wednesday we wanted to be with a legislature workers and we privately told him we wanted to work with those who ensured a city’s cleanliness,” he said.

“I wanted to feel their bland work and see their effort. we wish my participation will be means to hearten them up.

“As a leader, we wanted to be with them and do my partial in creation certain a city is clean.”

After addressing his “colleagues” for a day, Zambry hopped onto a balderdash lorry and collected balderdash in several areas in Buntong before relocating on to a Buntong marketplace to check on a cleanliness.

Soon after that, Zambry, who was accompanied by Zamri, went to a Ipoh Central Market to collect some-more rubbish.

Zambry’s participation caused a stir among marketplace goers, some of whom could not conflict a possibility to take photographs of him operative as a ubiquitous worker.

Zambry pronounced a people should play their purpose in gripping a city clean.

“Cleanliness is not a shortcoming of a city legislature alone. It is a continual effort. Everybody will have to do their part,” he said.

“Many famous cities around a universe are purify since their people are doing their partial to keep a city clean. we wish Ipoh to be during that level, too.”

Zambry remarkable that cleanliness would be an critical bulletin for Perak as many tourists would be visiting a state in and with Visit Perak Year 2017.

“Cleanliness is critical and we wish these tourists to give good reviews. Lonely Planet has rated us and we have to make certain we live adult to that reputation,” he said.

“I would like to honour all a council’s ubiquitous workers for their contribution, though we should also assistance them.”

Asked about bootleg dumping, Zambry pronounced he was some-more disturbed about industrial and construction balderdash being thrown in bootleg transfer sites.

He pronounced he was wakeful there were many cases in a city and he had educated a city legislature to take action.

