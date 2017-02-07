Narcotics CID arch ACP V. R. Ravi Chandran with his emissary Supt Abdul Latiff Mehat (centre) and Inspector Mohd Yunaidie Yaacob with a heroin seized in Kampung Dew, Taiping. — Picture by Marcus Pheong IPOH, Feb 3 — Police have sought a team-work of sovereign and state authorised authorities to conflict bail applications for repeat drug offenders.

The state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has approached a Attorney-General’s chambers and a Perak charge section to safeguard such bail applications were denied.

This is to forestall a offenders from assimilating with a multitude and repeating their poise tentative ordering of their case.

In this rare move, drug pushers and suspects arrested for possession would not be offering bail once they were taken to court.

If a pierce is granted, a Perak narcotics dialect will be a initial in a nation to pull by a policy.

“We sent a ask to a A-G’s Chambers in December. They had asked us to impute to a state charge unit,” Narcotics CID arch ACP V. R. Ravi Chandran told reporters yesterday.

“We’re now watchful for their response. The aim is to exercise it by this year.”

Ravi Chandran pronounced military common a public’s concerns per drug offenders who re-entered multitude after being postulated bail.

“Most offenders are given bail amounts between RM2,000 and RM 3,000. They afterwards go behind to a streets where they dedicate offences again. This is what we wish to avoid,” he said.

“Furthermore, Section 41B of a Dangerous Drugs Act provides for a courts not to offer bail in certain offences.”

In a new case, Ravi Chandran pronounced military had nabbed a 38-year-old jack-of-all-trades who was carrying 1.4kg of heroin in Kampung Dew, Taiping, on Jan 31.

“The think had 8 prior offences associated to rapist and drug cases, and tested certain for methamphetamine,” he said.

“The think was carrying 3 cosmetic packets of heroin when he was arrested. The drugs were value RM35,100 and could supply 930 addicts.

“We trust a drugs were meant to be distributed in a Taiping area,” he said, adding a think had been remanded for 7 days until Feb 7.

Ravi Chandran also announced a department’s opening sum for final year, with 13,458 people arrested for drug offences.

“There were 539 people arrested for drug trafficking underneath Section 39B of a Dangerous Drugs Act, that carries a imperative genocide penalty,” he said.

“Another 139 were held underneath a Special Preventive Measures of a same Act. Most of them were planners or financiers of syndicates we crippled final year.”

Ravi Chandran pronounced military destitute 6 drug labs final year, impediment 18 people.

A sum of 4,622 people were held for drug possession, representing a 13.2 per cent boost given 2015.

Total seizures had a travel value of RM8.8 million final year, with RM8.4 million dispossessed underneath a damage of skill legislation, including houses, land, trinket and cars.

