Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria (second right) claims PAS would win 80 seats, Umno 40 and 45 from ‘Sabah/ Sarawak’ in a Facebook posting. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 12 — Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria claimed currently that PAS and Umno would form a supervision after a 14th ubiquitous choosing underneath Gagasan Sejahtera, with PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as primary minister.

Razman posted on Facebook that PAS would win 80 seats, Umno 40 and 45 from “Sabah/ Sarawak,” totalling 165 seats out of a 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, that would be aloft than a 133 parliamentary seats Barisan Nasional (BN) had won in a 13th ubiquitous election.

“Kerajaan Melayu Islam Nusantara,” he said. [Translation: Malay-Muslim archipelago government].

PAS usually won 21 seats in a final ubiquitous election.

The Islamist antithesis party’s clamp president, Idris Ahmad, reportedly pronounced Sunday that PAS was aiming to competition 80 parliamentary seats in a subsequent ubiquitous election, but statute out a probability of using in seats traditionally contested by PKR and DAP.

Out of BN’s 133 seats in Election 2013, 47 were in Sabah and Sarawak. Umno does not have a participation in Sarawak, while PAS did not win any sovereign chair in possibly state.

Sarawak BN, in particular, has opposite Hadi Awang’s private member’s Bill to raise Shariah punishments.

Gagasan Sejahtera is an spontaneous domestic bloc comprising PAS and Ikatan that was launched final August.

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli urged a PAS executive care to explain to a people and to PKR if a Islamist celebration designed to concur with Umno.

“If PAS has no such intentions and a Perak PAS commissioner’s post was merely his personal strategy, afterwards evident movement should be taken opposite him since his “dreams” can denounce PAS,” Rafizi pronounced in a statement.

Malay Mail Online’s calls to Razman for corroboration of his Facebook post went unanswered.

Comments

comments