IPOH, June 25 — Police will continue to guard activities associated to gangsterism reported around Taman Nesa, Kampung Deralik and Sungai Wangi Plantation nearby Sitiawan, Manjung.

Perak CID arch Datuk Gan Tian Kee pronounced military were aware of such activities in a area and trust among tip societies concerned in the areas are Geng 04, 08, 24 and 36.

“In a final few months, we have arrested a integrate of people in these places as they were concerned in several crimes and some have been hold underneath a Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca). As for schools, we are monitoring if there are any recruitment but so distant in this state, we have not perceived any reports.

“Schools in Perak are underneath control,” he told reporters when met during the Perak Police Chief’s Open House here currently when commenting on a internal daily that reported final Friday that a wall of a propagandize in Taman Nesa was sprayed a pitch of Geng 04.

The gang’s activities had caused worry among residents in a area.

According to a daily, problems like gangsterism, drugs and ethanol has been going on in a area for a past few years. — Bernama

Comments

comments