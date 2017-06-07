IPOH, Jun 1 — Perak military currently denied amending a assign opposite dual suspects in a murder of a male in front of a coffee emporium in Kota Tampan, Lenggong on May 5 as claimed by a family member of a victim.

Perak CID chief, Datuk Gan Tian Kee pronounced there was no amendment from Section 302 of a Penal Code to Section 306 in a assign opposite a suspects in a case.

He pronounced both suspects had been charged during a Kuala Kangsar Sessions Court on May 19 underneath Section 326 of a Penal Code, that carries a jail tenure of adult to 20 years.

“The review papers had been referred to a state assign executive and a sequence to assign a suspects underneath Section 326 of a Penal Code was formed on accessible evidence.

“We sympathise with whatever happened to a victim. The suspects were charged underneath Section 326 of a Penal Code formed on evidence. It is not loyal that military had conspired with a suspects, as alleged,” he pronounced in a statement, here, today.

Elaborating, Gan pronounced military had investigated a box entirely including acid for a left palm of a plant that was dumped by a suspects into Sungai Ulu Kenas, Kuala Kangsar, regulating a dog unit.

However, he pronounced a victim’s severed palm could not be found in a river.

Earlier, a victim’s wife, R, Bakiam, 63, lodged a news during a Ipoh district military domicile to direct a correct review into a genocide of her husband, K.Lathmana, 66.

Bakiam was accompanied by Buntong representative A. Sivasubramaniam to a military headquarters.

Sivasubramaniam pronounced he would be promulgation a minute to a Inspector-General of Police if a matter was not rubbed transparently. — Bernama

