Perkasa repute tells MIC, Indian groups to lay off Zakir Naik comments

By   /  April 23, 2017

File design shows Perkasa boss Datuk Ibrahim Ali (right) vocalization during a press discussion after a 'IJTEMA of 150 Malaysian Muslim Scholars with Dr Zakir Naik' eventuality in Kuala Lumpur Apr 16, 2017. Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaFile design shows Perkasa boss Datuk Ibrahim Ali (right) vocalization during a press discussion after a ‘IJTEMA of 150 Malaysian Muslim Scholars with Dr Zakir Naik’ eventuality in Kuala Lumpur Apr 16, 2017. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 20 — The MIC along with Indian polite multitude groups should not brawl a permanent proprietor standing given to argumentative reverend Dr Zakir Naik, pronounced Perkasa’s Islamic Affairs chief.

MIC boss Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam yesterday pronounced Malaysia did not need a preacher’s presence, when fielding questions during a a discourse with a Indian village on a National Transformation 2050.

“Perkasa issues a clever warning opposite MIC, Tamilar Kural and Hindraf and other parties who happen with a special diagnosis perceived by Dr Zakir Naik from a Malaysian government,” Amini Amir Abdullah pronounced in a statement.

He afterwards told a Indian groups to concentration on their possess community’s issues instead.

Amini also criticised Dr Subramaniam’s “stupidity” in doubt a preacher’s contributions to a enrichment of Islam in a country.

“Does he not know that a Malaysian supervision has recognized Dr Zakir Naik’s grant to a growth of Islam with a Maal Hijrah endowment in 2013,” Amini said.

The supervision this week reliable Dr Zakir was done a permanent proprietor here 5 years ago. The explanation drew open critique overdue to ongoing investigations opposite him in India for compelling terrorism.

The internal Hindu village sojourn depressed with a reverend overdue to remarks he formerly done per their faith.

