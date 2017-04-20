KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A non-governmental organisation, Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (Perkasa), currently practical to be an amicus curiae (friend of a court) in a fit filed by Mohamed Tawfik Ismail on a tabling of a due amendments to a to a Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 or RUU 355.

The justice set May 23 to hear a application.

Lawyer Nizam Bashir, representing Perkasa, told this to reporters after box supervision of a suit, hold in chambers, before High Court decider Datuk Hanipah Farikullah.

Also benefaction during a preceding were comparison sovereign warn Maisarah Juhari , who seemed for a defendants named in a suit, and counsel Mansoor Saat, who represented Mohamed Tawfik.

Mohamed Tawfik had named Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and a secretary, Datuk Roosme Hamzah, as defendants in a suit.

Nizam pronounced a focus by Perkasa was done on a drift that it had a right to give a views on due amendments.

Meanwhile, Mansoor pronounced his customer had submitted an dispute on a Attorney-General’s Chambers representing Pandikar Amin in a suit.

“The dispute by a plaintiff for a Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to paint a initial suspect (Pandikar Amin) is since a AGC belongs to a executive branches of a supervision and Pandikar Amin belongs to a legislative branches of a government. So it is dispute of interest,” he said, adding that a justice bound a same date to hear a matter.

Mohamed Tawfik, who is former Sungai Benut Member of Parliament, filed a fit final Mar 31, to find a justice stipulation that a suit by PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi to rectify a law was in crack of a Federal Constitution, as good as procedures and Standing Orders of a Dewan Rakyat.

He is also seeking a stipulation that a due amendments were done but a agree of a Conference of rulers. — Bernama

