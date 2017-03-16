Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Perkasa’s Ibrahim Ali seeks to urge Zakir Naik by inserted in lawsuit

By   /  March 16, 2017  /  Comments Off on Perkasa’s Ibrahim Ali seeks to urge Zakir Naik by inserted in lawsuit

    Print       Email

On Mar 1, 19 tellurian rights activists filed a polite lawsuit opposite a Malaysian supervision for unwell to strengthen a nation from Dr Zakir Naik (pic). Picture by Saw Siow FengOn Mar 1, 19 tellurian rights activists filed a polite lawsuit opposite a Malaysian supervision for unwell to strengthen a nation from Dr Zakir Naik (pic). ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 14 ― Perkasa boss Datuk Ibrahim Ali currently announced skeleton to urge both Dr Zakir Naik and Islam by inserted in a lawsuit seeking a detain and deportation of a argumentative Muslim reverend from Malaysia.

Ibrahim pronounced he practical currently to be a celebration to a lawsuit by 19 tellurian rights activist, claiming that a justice box influenced a “rights and interests of Muslims to hear and obtain believe directly by a talks and sermons presented by Dr Zakir Naik”.

Speaking during a High Court here, Ibrahim remarkable that Perkasa’s goals embody a strengthening of Islam as a sacrament of a federation.

On Mar 1, 19 tellurian rights activists filed a polite lawsuit opposite a Malaysian supervision for unwell to strengthen a nation from Dr Zakir.

Among other things, a lawsuit sought a supervision stipulation that Dr Zakir was a hazard to inhabitant security, called for a anathema to forestall him from entering a country, and for him to be arrested and deported immediately. 

The 4 respondents named in a fit are Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, a Immigration Department director-general, a National Registration Department director-general, and a sovereign government.

MORE TO COME

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 2 hours ago on March 16, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 16, 2017 @ 3:48 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Federal Court upholds genocide judgment of 3 men, acquits one in Sosilawati’s murder case

Read More →