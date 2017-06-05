Perlis mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin pronounced Muslim group might lick and be insinuate with their wives when fasting as prolonged as it does not outcome in passionate intercourse. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Muslim group might lick and be insinuate with their wives when fasting as prolonged as it does not outcome in passionate intercourse, a Perlis mufti said.

Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin had, in a question-and-answer piece, rhetorically asked either a male who is fasting might might be earthy with his spouse.

“Someone who is fasting can lick and be insinuate with a mother as prolonged as he does not have passionate intercourse.

“If he knows that he is incompetent to control himself, afterwards he should equivocate kissing and ‘other intimacies’,” he answered in a brief post on his central Facebook account .

In a same post on a fifth day of a Ramadan fasting month, Mohd Asri cited excerpts from dual Islamic papers including one that pronounced that it was slight for a male to do anything with his mother while fasting solely for passionate intercourse.

