Muslims in Perlis have been urged by a state Mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin (pic) to fast get married. – Picture by Choo Choy MayKANGAR, Mar 1 — Perlis Mufti, Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, has urged authorised bachelors to marry fast to boost a state’s population.

He pronounced Islam compulsory group who were able to marry physically and spiritually to do so fast since loitering could delayed down a expansion of a Muslim population.

“I wish they can take on this challenge, however, they also need to supply themselves with believe and be some-more responsible,” pronounced Mohd Asri in his weekly speak during Masjid Alwi here, final night.

The mufti also speedy immature people operative and earning a vital in Perlis to select internal women as their wives, and sojourn in a state.

In this regard, a relatives should not direct costly gifts or grand weddings for their daughters and place a weight on a men, pronounced Mohd Asri.

“Hantaran (wedding gifts) are customary, since Islam usually requires a mas kahwin,” he said, adding relatives should prioritise a long-term gratification of their children. — Bernama

