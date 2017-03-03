Perlis Mufti urges Muslim bachelors to marry quickly

KANGAR, Mar 1 — Perlis Mufti, Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, has urged authorised bachelors to marry fast to boost a state’s population.
He pronounced Islam compulsory group who were able to marry physically and spiritually to do so fast since loitering could delayed down a expansion of a Muslim population.
“I wish they can take on this challenge, however, they also need to supply themselves with believe and be some-more responsible,” pronounced Mohd Asri in his weekly speak during Masjid Alwi here, final night.
The mufti also speedy immature people operative and earning a vital in Perlis to select internal women as their wives, and sojourn in a state.
In this regard, a relatives should not direct costly gifts or grand weddings for their daughters and place a weight on a men, pronounced Mohd Asri.
“Hantaran (wedding gifts) are customary, since Islam usually requires a mas kahwin,” he said, adding relatives should prioritise a long-term gratification of their children. — Bernama