The MMEA and Thailand nautical management are urged to raise team-work to exterminate cross-border crimes. — Picture by Fung Weng CheongSATUN (Thailand), Jun 1 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and a Thailand nautical management are urged to raise team-work quite corner operations to exterminate cross-border crimes.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail pronounced nonetheless Malaysia and Thailand had a prolonged and determined special relationship, there were several things associated to confidence and mutual seductiveness that still indispensable to be improved.

“Major nautical crimes such as smuggling, bootleg immigrants, bootleg sales of sea products, tranquil products and avocation giveaway cigarettes and wine can mistreat both countries.

“Illegal sales of sea products can also be tranquil by corner intelligence,” he pronounced during a ‘Ihya Ramadan MAIPs with MMEA’ programme during a Nurulebadah Mosque in Koh Sarai Island in Satun Province, yesterday afternoon.

Also benefaction during a module was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

MMEA Northern Region (Perak, Penang, Kedah and Perlis) executive First Admiral Zulkarnean Mohd Omar, MAIPs (Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs) arch executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor and several state and sovereign dialect heads were also present.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also pronounced that reserve of a waters would inspire fishermen to boost fishing efforts that would minister to their particular countries.

Zulkarnean progressing in his debate pronounced a partnership between MMEA and Thailand nautical management including comprehension information pity and corner patrols in supportive areas had prolonged been implemented.

“This team-work can be strengthened, and one approach to go about it is to get to know a officers personally. Ihya Ramadan is a initial of such programme that MMEA participated in and it has supposing us improved space for such interaction,” he said.

He combined that team-work between MMEA and Thailand nautical management had resulted in successful efforts to forestall a penetration of Rohingya refugees, bootleg immigrants and members of a militant organisation Daesh.

Zulkarnean also pronounced that corner efforts by dual nautical agencies had also been successful to foil a bootlegging of firearms and ketum leaves from Malaysia to Thailand. — Bernama

