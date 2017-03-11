A male is seen profitable his ‘zakat’ ata mosque in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 10 ― In an rare move, a Perlis Fatwa Committee has announced that bad minorities in a state will also be means to accept zakat (alms), supports differently indifferent for Muslims only.

The minute announcing a preference was posted on a Facebook page of Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin progressing this afternoon.

“Zakat to Non-Muslims underneath Asnaf “muallafah qulubuhum” (those who wish to orchestrate their opinion and notice towards Islam) might be postulated on a advantage that is dynamic by a Ulil Amri (those entrusted with authority),” a Feb 3 minute read.

The cabinet combined that a use of distributing donation to a bad supporters of other faiths was also finished by Prophet Muhammad.

Netizens, both Muslims and non-Muslims, praised a proclamation on Asri’s Facebook profile.

“Agree..Hope a goodwill will make non-Muslims wish to welcome Islam. Prosperity to all,” wrote a user by a name of Norliana Harun.

“Luv u DMAZA this is a approach to execute a beauty of Islam to Non-Muslims,” wrote another user.

Asri could not be reached for comments.

The Perlis mufti has been a outspoken censor of a approach eremite bodies in a nation understanding with zakat funds.

He had purported regularly in a past that red tapes were preventing bad Muslims from accessing a account notwithstanding a collections amounting to millions of ringgit.

Over a years, a country’s Islamic bodies have faced worse inspection over a approach zakat supports have been managed.

In 2011, a emanate done inhabitant headlines after news news that a homeless Muslim lady had asked for assistance during a Church went viral.

