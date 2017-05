Under a government’s weekly cost environment structure, RON95 and RON97 petrol will both dump by 10 sen to RM2.11 and RM2.39, respectively. — record picKUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Retail prices for petrol and diesel will all decrease during midnight.

Under a government’s weekly cost environment structure, RON95 and RON97 petrol will both dump by 10 sen to RM2.11 and RM2.39, respectively.

The cost of diesel will also decrease by 6 sen to RM2.08.

All prices are effective midnight.

Putrajaya began a weekly announcements for a roof prices of fuel on Mar 29.

Comments

comments