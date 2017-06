Retail prices for both petrol and diesel will be lowered during midnight, May 31, 2017. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Retail prices for both petrol and diesel will be lowered during midnight.

According to Putrajaya’s weekly announcement, RON95 petrol will be sole during RM2.10 per litre or 2 sen reduction than currently.

The RON97 cost will also tumble by a same amount, to RM2.38.

Diesel will dump by 1 sen to RM2.02 per litre.

Putrajaya began a weekly announcements for a roof prices of fuel on Mar 29.

