The arise in petrol and diesel prices brings to hindrance a three-week duration of disappearing prices. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Retail prices for petrol and diesel will boost by 7 sen and 4 sen respectively tomorrow.

RON95 will sell for RM2.08 while RON97 will be set during RM2.36 per litre.

The cost of diesel will stand to RM1.99.

All prices are effective midnight.

