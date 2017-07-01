Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman during a ground-breaking rite of a Pan Borneo Highway during Sindumin Village nearby Sipitang, Mar 4, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, Jun 27 — Phase Two of a Pan Borneo Highway involving a Limbang-Lawas widen is approaching to start during a finish of this year.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof pronounced a paper on a offer had been handed over to a government’s highest-level technical committee.

He pronounced a offer also gave a choice either to do a fixing by Brunei or an choice route.

“The paper also supposing a series of choices; we wish to get a preference in Oct and finally we will palm it to a Project Delivery Partner to designate a executive for construction of a second fixing from Limbang to Lawas,” he told reporters during his Aidilfitri open residence here today.

On Phase One of a Pan Borneo Highway, he pronounced a plan was going on uniformly solely for some delays during certain locations.

“So distant Alhamdulillah, all a projects in proviso one can be pronounced to be forward of time, according to report and one or dual behind report due to problems associated to land that need to be resolved.

“But overall, a plan is being implemented satisfactorily,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah pronounced a frank and comfortable communication among a guest during his open residence symbolised a peace that prevailed in Sarawak.

“It is Sarawak’s aberration and strength that we contingency say to coax growth and move about contentment and wealth for a state and country,” he said. — AFP

