Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

PKR: Dr Wan Azizah recovering, might leave sanatorium soon

By   /  March 28, 2017  /  Comments Off on PKR: Dr Wan Azizah recovering, might leave sanatorium soon

    Print       Email

PKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar are graphic during an undisclosed hospital. Picture pleasantness of Nurul Izzah AnwarPKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar are graphic during an undisclosed hospital. — Picture pleasantness of Nurul Izzah AnwarKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 28 — PKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is improving and might be liberated by her sanatorium in a few days, a celebration central pronounced today.

PKR communications executive Fahmi Fadzil pronounced that Dr Wan Azizah is now warded for observation.

“She had a heat over a weekend, though no denote of any critical illnesses.

“Doctors are conducting slight medical checkup and monitoring. She might be authorised to leave in a few days, depending on what a doctors say,” he told Malay Mail Online today.

Fahmi also common a print display Dr Wan Azizah and one of her daughters, Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Late final night, Dr Wan Azizah’s domestic secretary Rodziah Ismail pronounced in a press matter that a PKR boss was certified into a sanatorium for diagnosis and would be incompetent to attend several events such as a Dewan Rakyat and Selangor state public meetings.

Rodziah said, however, that Dr Wan Azizah’s stream condition was not worrying.

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 5 hours ago on March 28, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 28, 2017 @ 4:23 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Sarawakians to compensate RM8.65b debt for RM2.5b Bakun Dam, Opposition claims

Read More →