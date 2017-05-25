Wong Chen claimed his bureau was ‘stonewalled’ by a state supervision for a past three-and-a-half months. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Selangor lawmaker Wong Chen currently criticised a PKR-led state supervision for conducting an review on his bureau though “due routine or healthy justice”.

The first-term MP for Kelana Jaya who had his bureau audited for a spending of his annual RM250,000 allocation as a sovereign lawmaker in a state pronounced that a commentary of a review by a Selangor Treasury were “baseless”.

“I am releasing a full avowal news on a matter that has been upsetting and irritating my bureau for a final 3 and a half months,” a PKR deputy pronounced in a Facebook posting.

In his post, he supposing a timeline of his brawl with a Selangor Treasury over a audit, that was conducted in Mar 2016 though was usually submitted to a Petaling District and Land Office in Feb this year.

He claimed his bureau was “stonewalled” by a state supervision for a past three-and-a-half months.

“Many of we are wakeful that we don’t have a quite good attribute with a Selangor administration.

“I acknowledge that we have many personal faults; we am not quite studious and am intensely blunt with my views. But being hurtful or using a disorganized bureau are not some of them,” he said.

However, he certified that a review commentary did not lay any misappropriation in his bureau though instead had asked a Petaling District and Land Office to titillate his bureau to ready a bill offer and to enforce his bureau to spend some-more income on tiny projects.

It also pronounced that Wong’s bureau had unsuccessful to approve with some state supervision guidelines.

“In fact, we strongly intent to all a review findings, that in a opinion, some are totally groundless and some can be simplified simply by seeking my staff and requesting for documents,” he said.

“Instead of carrying out a proper, pure and satisfactory audit, this poser review rushed to commentary though due routine to paint an wrong design of my office’s administration,” he added.

Wong pronounced that his bureau had replied in fact to all of a commentary of a review report, though no respond was stirring from a authorities adult until now.

“This really prolonged avowal is done for open record functions and to urge a good repute of my staff and my office,” he said.

Wong also pronounced that a open avowal was done after a state unsuccessful to respond to Wong’s direct that a new review be conducted and that a commentary of a prior review be retracted.

He also pronounced that he would cruise holding authorised movement opposite a State Treasury over a review issue.

“My bureau pot a right to pursue all authorised avenues opposite a Selangor State Treasury including filing a censure to a Selangor Public Accounts Committee and/or a Selangor Select Committee on Competency, Accountability and Transparency,” he added.

Malay Mail Online is contacting a Selangor supervision for comment.

