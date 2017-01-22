Valluvan shows how stereotyped automobile registration plates should demeanour like. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 — Motorists could shortly see their automobile registration plates embedded with microchips as authorities devise measures to put an finish to rival drivers’ poise and imagination plates.

“The introduction of microchips embedded in registration plates would have a mixed impact,” a high-ranking supervision source told Sunday Mail.

“It would put an finish to imagination series plates constructed by appendage dealers with extensive negligence to discipline and specifications.”

The source pronounced a pierce could see a rebate in automobile thefts and automobile cloning, and bust erring motorists who unsuccessful to compensate their trade summonses.

Sunday Mail learnt a microchips would enclose information about a automobile owner, a engineer as good as engine and framework numbers.

Other information that could be enclosed are sum of a automobile such as a colour and model.

A handheld or dashboard-mounted chip reader would capacitate coercion officers to determine sum though carrying to dwindle down a motorist.

A extensive devise has been in a tube for some time and Transport Ministry comparison officials are approaching to announce this growth during an suitable time.

Accessory dealers who furnish imagination registration plates pronounced they listened efforts were underneath approach to deliver high-tech plates.

“These are plates that unchanging traders like us can't furnish as it requires pointing equipment,” one play said.

Road Transport Department coercion executive Datuk V. Valluvan Veloo reliable efforts were underneath approach to finish a problem of imagination registration plates, though declined to criticism on a microchip-embedded registration plates.

“We are putting a stop to these non-standard plates, that can be used as a apparatus for rapist activities, such as waylay theft,” he said.

Many motorists chuck counsel to a breeze and uncover off their imagination registration plates to other highway users.

Between 2013 and 2016, a sum of 184,664 motorists were released summonses for displaying imagination registration plates.

Valluvan pronounced among a many renouned imagination styles were variations of a word “BOSS”.

“The numbers 8055 are a many ordinarily seen ones. The automobile owners would typically have this stylised to spell a word ‘BOSS’, customarily by rounding off a dual 5s,” he said.

“Others we have seen are JAW5 with a series 5 mutated to demeanour like ‘S’, and a image looking like ‘JAWS’.”

The top series of offenders during that duration were from Selangor (24,623) followed by Penang (25,093) and Kuala Lumpur (15,458).

Last September, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi pronounced a method sought a resolution to tighten authorised loopholes in a Motor Vehicles (Registration and Licensing) Rules 1959.

He pronounced measures being deliberate enclosed standardising registration plates by a third entertain of this year.

Another magnitude is producing plates finished of hammered steel to make it formidable to fabricate.

Aziz had also pronounced a measures would be introduced though a need to boost costs for consumers and would equivocate a make of plates being monopolised.

With this move, automobile registration plates constructed by accessories shops could be a thing of a past.

Valluvan did not order out a dialect was deliberation to standardize and control a prolongation of unapproved registration plates.

“There might be those who enterprise singular or personalised registration plates, though it contingency be finished according to specifications and guidelines,” he said,

He pronounced in other countries, registration plates indispensable to be bought from a country’s Department of Motor Vehicle, not merely any trader.

Comments

comments