The Jeti Lama Market has been around for roughly a century and is now mostly a wholesalers' hub. ― Pictures by KE Ooi

The whole area was a hive of activity with a marketplace playing a central role as vegetables, seafood, and meat was sold here daily.

Sometime in 1928, a building was assembled to house the bustling marketplace and it stands today. This is the Jeti Lama Market, a name itself a reference to the jetty and how it contributed to the growth of the town back in the old days.

Today, the jetty is no longer there and wooden houses surrounding the area have long given way to rows of houses and some mid-rise commercial buildings.

The most recent change is the construction of the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) that pushed the seashore further off, effectively taking away the seafront of the area and shutting the jetty for good.

The Jeti Lama Market has a brew of unfeeling and seafood stalls within a categorical building and during a side extensions.The Jeti Lama Market building stays and over a years, it has seen renovated several times though now it looks old, sleepy and a shade of a former bustling self.

Many of a initial collection of traders during a marketplace have died; some of a stalls were handed down to a subsequent era and some taken over by new traders and wholesalers.

The oldest marketplace in Seberang Perai with a building believed to be built in 1928.There are now skeleton underway to give a marketplace and a whole closeness a much-needed facelift. The whole area has been identified as an civic metamorphosis plan underneath a Butterworth Baharu Plan.

The plan is spearheaded by Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) in partnership with Think City.

Here, some of a traders share their memories of a marketplace when it was a focal indicate for a area.

T. Selloraji has been handling a unfeeling case for 45 years.The unfeeling sellers

T. Selloraji has been offered vegetables in a Jeti Lama Market for over 45 years though a past decade has not been good for his tiny stall.

“If we came here some-more than 10 years ago, there was hardly any space to travel and a roads would be tangled from 5am onwards… this marketplace was a categorical choice for many of a villagers and residents here,” he said.

The 68-year-old pronounced those were a good days when he could acquire a rather good income. “Look around… we hardly get walk-in business anymore, all a other bigger stalls still get business as they supply to restaurants,” he pronounced as he gestured to a still market.

He forked out that a villages nearby a marketplace are now left and many people have changed away; there are tiny markets in any new growth project.

A fruit and unfeeling case in a market.He doesn’t wish to give adult a case notwithstanding a bad business in new years. “This is all we know, we don’t acquire many now… maybe usually adequate to compensate a lease for a case and some slot money… that’s good adequate for me, my children are all grown adult and operative so we don’t have any other commitments,” he said.

Another seller, Ah Hooi, in his 80s, has been offered vegetables during a marketplace for 52 years. Other than vegetables, he also sells other grocery equipment like packets of spices, salsas and dusty condiments.

“I come here out of habit… I’ve had this case for so many years,” he said. His daughter comes to assistance him today though he doesn’t have any skeleton to retire usually nonetheless since he does not wish to “sit around during home doing nothing.”

Ah Hai has been offered fish during a Jeti Lama Market for over 30 years.The fishmonger

There are really few fishmongers left in a marketplace and one of them is Ah Hai. The contented fishmonger, in his 60s, gets his supply from internal fishermen.

“Most of us have been here a smallest of 30 years… some adult to 60 years,” he said. “You won’t find any new traders in this market. What we see now are a aged traders and if they die, their businesses possibly die with them or their children or grandchildren take over though nowadays, a younger era don’t wish to do this… they have better, higher-paying jobs.”

He forked to a case nearby his where usually a few forms of fishes were left on display. “Don’t consider because they have so few fishes, they have a abounding fish indiscriminate business and they come in lorries to broach a reserve and afterwards send it off to business like restaurants, hotels and hawkers.”

Only a few fishmongers’ stalls sojourn open as some have sealed down and some have shifted. He pronounced one of a fishmongers was so successful he had changed to a shoplot opposite from a marketplace and dealt usually in wholesale, provision to businesses and even other smaller fish stalls in Butterworth.

“I have regulars from restaurants and nasi kandar shops so we have a solid income from them,” he said.

Mohd Faiz Md Nasir chopping adult some mutton for a customer.The mutton seller

It started with his grandfather, afterwards his father took over a case and for a past 5 years, Mohd Faiz Md Nasir has been using one of a usually dual mutton stalls in a market.

The 25-year-old had to take over when his 73-year-old father fell ill several years ago though now that his father has recovered, he is semi-retired.

“Now, he is in assign of promulgation reserve while we male a stall,” he said.

Mohd Faiz opens his case during 7.30am and will tighten it by 11am any day. Like a other stalls, he too survives by provision to regulars from restaurants and nasi kandar stalls.

He pronounced a augmenting cost of reserve is not assisting possibly as internal mutton prices have increasing to a indicate that they can’t means to buy reserve from internal farms.

“They are offered any goat between RM800 to RM900, how to buy? So we get alien lamb and it’s cheaper than holding from internal farms,” he said.

The quarrel of shoplots of a MARA building, subsequent to a categorical marketplace complex, will be a initial to see a facelift.The upgrading plans

MPSP is operative with Think City to ascent and urge a aged marketplace formidable with a concentration on improving comforts for indiscriminate business.

Infrastructure issues such as drainage, disproportionate flooring and H2O supply will also be looked into for a preference of a traders.

Ramps and loading bays for lorries will also be included.

A informative mapping news of a marketplace site was recently finished and recommendations for improvements to a marketplace have been submitted to MPSP for serve action.

“We are looking during rejuvenating a whole area and a initial dual Butterworth Fringe Festivals hold here in 2015 and 2016 were meant to emanate seductiveness in this birthright enclave and assistance residents reimagine this place.

The Jeti Lama Market is now mostly a indiscriminate centre as many traders sell their furnish by bulk to businesses and other smaller markets all around Butterworth.“One of a initial projects to flog off here is a construction of a Jeti Lama Rain Garden that seeks to move much-needed greenery and children’s play amenities to a open automobile park area in a forehead of a Sree Mariamman Temple usually opposite from a market,” Think City Butterworth Programme Director Murali Ram said.

The marketplace is open via a day from 3am to about 8pm during night where opposite stalls are open during opposite times of a day.

