The trade jams due to a Raya exodus seen yesterday were generally not benefaction on a vital highways this afternoon. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 24 — The nightmarish trade jams due to a Raya exodus (people rushing behind to their hometowns to applaud Aidifitri) seen yesterday were generally not benefaction on a vital highways this afternoon.

A orator at Projek Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan (PLUS) trade operations centre pronounced that as of 4pm, trade was generally well-spoken on a North-South Highway solely for some stretches in a northern part.

“Traffic is a bit delayed relocating from Bukit Beruntung to Lembah Beringin, Slim River to Sungkai, Bidor to Taiping and Kuala Kangsar to Bukit Berapit,” he told Bernama.

Traffic was reported to be smooth on a East Coast Highways 1 and 2, according a to a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman.

The open can obtain a latest information on a trade upsurge by contacting Plusline toll-free series during 1800-88-0000 and the Twitter comment during www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM hotline during 1800-88-7752 or the Twitter during www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama

