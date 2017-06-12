Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) posing for selfies with Felda settlers during Felda Sungai Sayong, Jun 10, 2017. — Bernama picKULAI, Jun 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak currently announced an inducement of RM500 for any Felda settler family to support them in celebrating Aidilfitri.

He also announced that Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) will be profitable out a division of RM280 to any Felda settler.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, pronounced a inducement remuneration concerned an allocation of RM47.28 million while for a division payout RM26.4 million, that will advantage 94,555 settlers.

The Prime Minister also announced merciful remuneration of RM400 for mosque chairmen, RM500 for imams, RM300 (bilal) and RM200 (siak), that involves an altogether allocation of RM674,400.

“For a vital mosques, a merciful remuneration of RM500 will be given to a imam and RM300 to a bilal.

“I wish to make it transparent that this Hari Raya inducement remuneration will be done usually to all those traffic with Felda…those who do not (settlers who do not sell their furnish to Felda), if we wish to sue Felda, we am sorry…not included,” he pronounced during a national-level “Ihya Rahmat Ramadan Felda” jubilee in Felda Sungai Sayong here.

Najib pronounced a supervision has also not lost a 3,625 Felda staff who will be given a special inducement of between 10 and 30 per cent of their simple salary, to be paid this month, in approval of their contributions.

There will also be an additional inducement of 10 per cent of simple income that will be given to frontline staff in Felda settlements.

“So, this means he will get dual payments (bonus and incentive),” he said.

At a same time, Najib announced that 4 Felda schemes for a Tenggara parliamentary subdivision will get allocations, namely Felda Bukit Ramon (RM1.35 million), Pasir Raja (RM700,00), Sungai Sayong (RM2.2 million) and Bukit Besar (RM2.2 million) enatiling a constuction of a 13.7-kilometre road.

The Prime Minister also settled that he had given his agree for Felda allotment roads in Johor to be confirmed as per a Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS).

He pronounced his agree was formed on a ask by Johor Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin for assistance to conduct a roads in these areas following a handing over of proprietorship of land to Felda settlers.

Earlier, in his speech, Mohamed Khaled pronounced there was no longer any disproportion between Felda settlements that had land proprietorship and other villages in Johor.

“So it is usually right that a roads in Felda settlements that have been postulated land proprietorship to have a same standing as other villages where a roads are managed underneath a MARRIS system,” Mohamed Khaled said.

Also benefaction were Deputy Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Datuk Halimah Sadique, Deputy Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim and Felda authority Tan Sri Shahrir Abd Samad. — Bernama

