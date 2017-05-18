People take cinema in front of a ‘Golden Bridge on Silk Road’ installation, set adult forward of a Belt and Road Forum, outward a National Convention Centre in Beijing May 11, 2017. — Reuters picBEIJING, May 12 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived here currently for a five-day operative revisit to China.

The aircraft carrying Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, landed during a Beijing Capital International Airport during 4.15pm (same time in Malaysia).

Najib and Rosmah were perceived on attainment by Malaysia’s Ambassador to China Datuk Zainuddin Yahya, his mother Datin Fairos Ishak and comparison Chinese officials.

Najib’s revisit to China, his seventh given 2009, is during a invitation of China’s tip leaders to attend a Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 14 and 15.

On a moody from Malaysia, Najib done a brief stopover in Hangzhou where he met Alibaba Group owner and executive authority Jack Ma and visited a domicile of China’s largest e-commerce company.

Tomorrow, a primary apportion is scheduled to have a four-eyed assembly with President Xi Jinping, followed by a commission meeting, during a Great Hall of a People.

Najib will also reason discussions with Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

The dual leaders will declare a signing of agreements between a dual governments, among others involving a Malaysian International Trade and Industry Ministry, Transport Ministry, and Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry.

At a forum, Najib is scheduled to attend and share his views during a operative luncheon and during a Leaders’ Roundtable Session to be chaired by President Xi.

Najib and Rosmah will lapse to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. — Bernama

