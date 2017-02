Datuk Seri Najib Razak chaired a 128th assembly for Mentri Besar and Chief Ministers during Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak currently chaired a 128th assembly for Mentri Besar and Chief Ministers during Perdana Putra here.

Also benefaction were Cabinet Ministers and Chief Secretary to a Government, Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

Meanwhile, Najib, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other cupboard ministers clapped their hands when Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg entered a room for a initial time as Sarawak Chief Minister.

Abang Johari was allocated as Sarawak’s sixth arch apportion on Jan 13 following Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s genocide on Jan 11. ― Bernama

