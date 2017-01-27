PM: Do not politicise TN50

File print of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak vocalization during a event to obtain submit on a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) programme, during Universiti Malaya, Jan 19, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak currently pronounced a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) beginning launched yesterday should not be politicised.

The primary apportion pronounced a contention and formulation for TN50 were a basement for a supervision to devise a routine and operation for a subsequent 3 decades to map out a instruction of a republic on a new canvas.

“The TN50 or National Transformation 2050 is ours.

“The inhabitant sermon that began yesterday and will be hold via a year is a height for we to share with a supervision your aspirations for Malaysia,” pronounced Najib in his posting on his central Facebook page tonight.

Najib pronounced he hold resolutely to a difference ‘A politician thinks of a subsequent election, a politician thinks of a subsequent generation.”

He pronounced a National Transformation Policy introduced in 2010 had placed a nation on a right lane to grasp Vision 2020, that is usually 3 years away.

“However, we have to demeanour serve ahead, we should not be restored and concentration so most on a achievements during these 3 years to a border that it stops us from formulation and scheming for a new tour for Malaysia post 2020,” he said.

Najib also gave his declaration that a voices of a youths will be listened as they would figure a country’s tour in a future.

“I am happy since we was with a youths yesterday in Universiti Malaya and listened for myself their aspirations.

“Our supervision currently is a supervision that is peaceful to listen and uses a bottom-up approach. God willing, a ideas that were put brazen will be complicated and taken into consideration,” Najib said. — Bernama

