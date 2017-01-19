PM extends Pongal greetings

File design shows a family celebrating Pongal during a church in George Town, Penang, Jan 15, 2016. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has extended ‘Pongal’ (harvest festival) greetings to Malaysians celebrating a event.

“As a Malaysian Indian village welcomes a portentous month of Thai that signifies a new beginning, we take this event to wish a Indian brothers and sisters a really sanctified and moneyed ‘Ponggal Vaalthukal’,” he pronounced in his Facebook posting.

Considered one of a many critical and renouned Hindu festivals, Pongal is all about thanking inlet for a gifts of a collect deteriorate and takes a name from a Tamil word definition ‘to boil’. — Bernama

