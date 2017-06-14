Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak delivering his debate during a violation of quick eventuality with over 2,000 members of a Government Pensioners Association during Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, Jun 13, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jun 13 – The supervision has projected that a output on retirees will boost to a whopping RM100 billion by 2050 due to a trend of life outlook among Malaysians augmenting from 75 to 85 years, pronounced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He pronounced there were 775,000 polite use retirees during a moment, and a series was approaching to swell to 1.5 million by 2050.

“Last year alone, supervision output on retirees was RM20.35 bilion…The supervision is study a trend and a implications on a country’s future. This is a call for a supervision to make some adjustments on a policies,” he pronounced during a breaking-of-fast eventuality with 2,000 polite use retirees during Seri Perdana here today.

Also benefaction were a primary minister’s mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and a Malaysian Government Pensioners Foundation authority Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, pronounced another trend that could give a outrageous impact to a country’s competitiveness and capability spin was a disappearing birth rate, that competence spin Malaysians into an ageing society. — Bernama

Comments

comments