Najib pronounced a a country’s capability contingency be heightened for it to grasp a grown nation’s status. — File picPORT KLANG, Mar 15 — The country’s capability rate contingency be augmenting to 4 per cent any year from a stream 2.3 per cent to safeguard a idea of creation Malaysia a high income republic can be achieved, says Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The primary apportion pronounced a emanate of a country’s capability that was closely compared with a skills of workers indispensable to be emphasised to grasp a grown republic status.

“One of a things closely associated to a doubt of workers’ skills is a emanate of productivity, we wish a country’s capability boost to hold 4 per cent any year, now we have usually reached 2.3 per cent.

“I titillate all parties to concentration not usually on augmenting practice though how a capability of any workman can be augmenting to during least, 4 per cent any year,” he said.

He was vocalization during a programme themed, ‘Skilled Workers Are The Heartbeat to National Transformation 2050’ during a WIT College here today.

Also benefaction was WIT College house of directors chairman, Tan Sri Zainal Rampak. — Bernama

