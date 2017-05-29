Armed military officers mount nearby a Manchester Arena, where US thespian Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, May 23, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak pronounced he is confounded by a barbarous and villainous conflict on trusting concert-goers in Manchester.

“My deepest condolences and prayers are with a families and friends of those affected,” he pronounced on Twitter and Facebook today.

Najib pronounced that during this time of heartbreak, Malaysia stood joined with Britain.

“We contingency be firm, dynamic and prepared to confront apprehension quickly and decisively wherever and whenever it manifests itself. We contingency never surrender,” a primary apportion said.

It was reported that during slightest 22 people, including children, were killed and 59 bleeding in an conflict that occurred as people were creation their approach out of a unison in Manchester, England.

The occurrence was being treated by a military as a militant attack, according to reports. — Bernama

Comments

comments