The RMN pronounced that a KD Perdana had mislaid hit with their Boarding Team, during an operation opposite bootleg fishermen in a waters of Tanjung Sedili final Saturday. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak currently systematic for a deployment of all required resources to assistance in a hunt and rescue (SAR) operation for 9 organisation members on a vessel owned by Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) vessel KD Perdana, who were reported to have left blank given Saturday.

The primary apportion also wanted a operation to be empowered and a hunt area, expanded.

“I urge for all a 9 organisation members to be found protected and in good health, immediately,” he pronounced in his latest Facebook and Twitter updates.

Najib also thanked a fishermen who participated in a operation.

The RMN in a matter here currently pronounced that a KD Perdana had mislaid hit with their Boarding Team, during an operation opposite bootleg fishermen in a waters of Tanjung Sedili final Saturday.

The matter pronounced an officer and 8 crew were on house a vessel that was on a slight unit to expostulate out unfamiliar fishing boats from a area. — Bernama

