Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

PM orders deployment of all resources in hunt of blank navy boat, crew

By   /  May 22, 2017  /  Comments Off on PM orders deployment of all resources in hunt of blank navy boat, crew

    Print       Email

The RMN pronounced that a KD Perdana had mislaid hit with their Boarding Team, during an operation opposite bootleg fishermen in a waters of Tanjung Sedili final Saturday. File picThe RMN pronounced that a KD Perdana had mislaid hit with their Boarding Team, during an operation opposite bootleg fishermen in a waters of Tanjung Sedili final Saturday. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak currently systematic for a deployment of all required resources to assistance in a hunt and rescue (SAR) operation for 9 organisation members on a vessel owned by Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) vessel KD Perdana, who were reported to have left blank given Saturday.

The primary apportion also wanted a operation to be empowered and a hunt area, expanded.

“I urge for all a 9 organisation members to be found protected and in good health, immediately,” he pronounced in his latest Facebook and Twitter updates.

Najib also thanked a fishermen who participated in a operation.

The RMN in a matter here currently pronounced that a KD Perdana had mislaid hit with their Boarding Team, during an operation opposite bootleg fishermen in a waters of Tanjung Sedili final Saturday.

The matter pronounced an officer and 8 crew were on house a vessel that was on a slight unit to expostulate out unfamiliar fishing boats from a area. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 10 hours ago on May 22, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 22, 2017 @ 7:14 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Rafizi: Here’s how PKR will make Anwar PM

Read More →