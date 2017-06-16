Najib pronounced new tellurian domestic developments, like a Gulf states predicament and a ongoing domestic corner in a UK, could poise threats to stability, and that a supervision was monitoring a conditions closely. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 9 — The supervision will take required measures to safeguard a nation is prepared to understanding with rising geopolitical uncertainties, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced today.

“We will be confronting hurdles as a country… detached from eremite extremism, that is a large threat… we have come to realize that we are confronting a new risk: A geopolitical risk,” Najib told a press after chairing Umno’s autarchic legislature assembly here.

“This is following a predicament between a cove states, a ballistic barb programme by North Korea and final night we witnessed a hung council formula in a UK that is lifting uncertainties.

“So as a nation we have to be prepared and take measures to make all a right decisions,” he added.

Earlier this week, Najib pronounced Malaysia will closely guard a conditions in a Persian Gulf after 6 countries proceeded to cut ties with Qatar, that was indicted of bankrolling belligerent groups.

The Umno arch remarkable that Malaysia shares a tighten propinquity with a Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, in a UK, a May administration came out of snap elections smashed after an moving Labour win denied her celebration a infancy indispensable to form a government.

Analysts pronounced this could have serious hypothesis to a ongoing “Brexit” negotiations.

Malaysia is a tighten trade partner of a UK.

