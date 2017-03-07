Saudi Arabia’s King Salman speaks with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during a Memorandum of Understanding signing rite in Putrajaya Feb 27, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is assured that mercantile and trade relations, as good as, two-way investment between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia will urge serve in a future.

This is generally so after a revisit of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and a signing of a new partnership between Petronas and Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco).

“Moreover, during a visit, we sealed a vast series of memorandums of bargain between private zone companies in both countries value some-more than 9 billion ringgit.

“This is justification of a good enterprise on both sides to boost business volume and strengthen mercantile ties,” he pronounced in a new talk with Al Arabia News Channel General Manager Turki Aldakhil.

Najib was asked on a team-work between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia and a wider Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Prime Minister pronounced sum trade todate between Malaysia and a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) amounted to RM45 billion, with United Arab Emirates ranking initial in trade exchanges followed by Saudi Arabia.

The GCC groups Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and a UAE.

Meanwhile, King Salman led a 600-member absolute environment to Malaysia from Feb 26 to Mar 1, 2017 as partial of his month-long Asian debate that also enclosed visits to Indonesia, Brunei, Japan, China, a Maldives and Jordan.

The revisit to Malaysia was reported to have yielded RM40 billion in intensity investments with a biggest cube entrance from Petronas-Aramco share squeeze agreement value RM31 billion.

Seven Memorandum of Understandings, with an estimated value of RM9.74 billion, were sealed between Malaysian and Saudi companies, covering areas such as construction, halal cooperation, aerospace and haj services.

Malaysia already has a clever participation in Saudi Arabia’s construction zone with 19 contracts, value RM18.5 billion, awarded to Malaysian companies, to date.

In terms of trade, sum trade between both countries increasing by 27.8 per cent to RM14 billion final year from RM11 billion in 2015. — Bernama

