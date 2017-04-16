Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak oday visited bum former Terengganu Wanita Umno arch Zaleha Long during her home in Terengganu. — Bernama picDUNGUN, Apr 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak currently visited bum former Terengganu Wanita Umno arch Zaleha Long during her home in Kampung Molek here.

Najib arrived during a residence during 1.30pm and spent about 20 mins with Zaleha, 71, who is pang from a cadence for a past 4 months.

Also benefaction were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman, Besut Umno arch Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, Hulu Terengganu Umno arch Datuk Jailani Johari and Dungun Umno arch Datuk Din Adam.

Meanwhile, Zaleha voiced her fad and thankfulness to a primary apportion for his revisit notwithstanding his parsimonious schedule.

“I suspicion we was forgetful when we was told that a primary apportion is entrance to revisit me today. we was so overwhelmed over a regard showed by a country’s tip leader.

“May his regard and care will be emulated by other celebration leaders today,” pronounced Zaleha who assimilated Umno during her 20s.

The mom of dual also described a primary apportion as a accessible chairman who would simply give his team-work to Wanita Umno during her 40 years in a movement.

“I used to go to his bureau when he was a Defence Minister, afterwards Deputy Prime Minister and now Prime Minister to plead several issues relating to a party.

“I wish all buliding will stay joined and continue ancillary a care of Datuk Seri Najib as a primary minister, generally in perspective of a entrance ubiquitous election. Unity is really important,” she said.

For a record, Zaleha was a Dungun Wanita Umno arch from 1984 to 2008.

Between 1997 to 2000, she was a Terengganu Wanita Umno chief. — Bernama

Comments

comments