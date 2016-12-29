PM wants feedback from commuters who have used MRT services

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak urged commuters who have used a recently launched MRT use from Sungai Buloh to Kajang to share their practice and give their feedback. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak urged commuters who have used a recently launched initial proviso of a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) use from Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) to share their practice and give their feedback.

“It is already 10 days given a MRT started operating. How is it? Those who have taken a float can give their feedback during @MRTMalaysia or their views or recommendation,” pronounced Najib in his Facebook posting tonight.

The Prime Minister also uploaded a series of cinema of people travelling in a MRT and tributary train services that is giveaway until Jan 16.

The track of a initial proviso involves 12 stations between Sungai Buloh and Semantan over a stretch of 21km and started operations on Dec 16.

The stations are Sungai Buloh; Kampung Selamat; Kwasa Damansara; Kwasa Sentral; Kota Damansara; Surian; Mutiara Damansara; Bandar Utama; Taman Tun Dr Ismail; Phileo Damansara; Pusat Bandar Damansara and Semantan. — Bernama

