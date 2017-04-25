Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak praised Permodalan Nasional Bhd for not usually carrying succeeded in lifting a mercantile standing of Bumiputeras though also saving a country’s pride. — Bernama record picTEMERLOH, Apr 20 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd has won regard from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for carrying succeeded in not usually lifting a mercantile standing of Bumiputeras, though also for carrying helped redeem a country’s honour given a arrangement in 1981.

He pronounced it was proven when major, eminent general companies formerly owned by those who had colonised Malaysia, were successfully brought home by a right strategies and knowledge of those who led PNB.

“We know that PNB’s ‘dawn raid’ plan to move Guthrie behind to Malaysia has helped make an entity owned by foreigners to turn a skill of Malaysians.

“This to me has non-stop a minds that we can move about change and a restructuring of a country’s economy.

“Today, PNB is handling some-more than 200 companies that are among a biggest in a country,’ he pronounced in his debate when officiating a Malaysia Unit Trust Week (MSAM) 2017 during Dataran Temerloh here today.

Also benefaction was Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, PNB Group Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar and President/Chief Executive of PNB Group Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad.

The emergence raid (ambush during dawn) was a success in bringing behind Malaysia’s heading plantations company, Kumpulan Guthrie Bhd, from London in Sep 1982 and it was engrossed into PNB when newly established.

Najib pronounced PNB, by Sime Darby Bhd, had also successfully proven a achievements in a plantations zone in owning 280,00 hectares of land in Indonesia, 220,000 hectares in Liberia and 350,000 hectares in Malaysia.

“PNB is recognized as an establishment and instrument to grasp a objectives of a New Economic Policy (NEP) and today, we see it as a premier establishment that all Malaysians can be unapproachable of,” he added.

Najib also congratulated PNB on a success in distributing dividends and reward to 13 million investors and involving a remuneration of RM157.5 billion from a arrangement to 2016.

He stressed that nonetheless a NEP instituted by Tun Abdul Razak Hussein had ended, a suggestion truth and beliefs had never been ‘buried’, though rather, postulated by a rebranding and now, with a bulletin for a empowerment of a Bumiputera economy, was entering a new phase.

“If a strange design of a NEP focused on dual aspects, namely a commission of equity tenure and misery eradication, we can now see that a time has come to demeanour during it inclusively and comprehensively if we are to continue advancing Bumiputeras and not usually cruise a aspect of listed share tenure or a corporate sector.

“Rather, we have to see for instance from a aspect of education, a series of Bumiputeras who have succeeded as professionals, and if they are normal workers, their turn of competence.

“From a aspect of item ownership, where their houses are and a surrounding conditions. We do not wish to see value usually in a business sector, though wish to rise Bumiputeras as eminent scientists, universe category sportsmen or in other fields that are good known.Only afterwards will we be a competition that is respected.

“This is my inaugural design underneath a Transformasi Nasional 50 (TN 50) and we are a usually supervision that is able of bringing about this mutation for Bumiputeras and a country,’ he said.

Meanwhile, a Unit Trust Week themed, “Pelaburan 360 PNB” will be hold over 6 days until Apr 25.

Participating in a eventuality alongside a 12 companies in a PNB Group are Malayan Banking Bhd, Sime Darby, IP Group Sdn Bhd, SP Setia and UMW Holdings Bhd.

The programme, launched in 2000 is directed during educating a people on investments and a significance of financial planning, alongside bringing them closer to PNB and a organisation of companies. — Bernama

Comments

comments