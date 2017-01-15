KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The military have incarcerated 4 organisation and a lady in tie with a concession fraud regulating a names of several non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The suspected certainty tricksters, aged between 33 and 71, were picked adult in Pandan Jaya, Ampang over a past 4 days, commencement Friday.

Ampang Jaya military arch ACP Hamzah Alias pronounced a organisation had allegedly dissipated a names of active NGOs in a country, including a Royal Malaysian Police Traffic Policemen Welfare Association and a Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation to lie people.

“They masqueraded as member of a NGOs and cheated their victims by collecting donations for a activities of a associations” he told a press discussion during a Ampang Jaya military domicile here today.

He pronounced in a latest case, a 38-year-old telecommunications association manager claimed he was cheated of RM1,600 by members of a organisation final month.

“The military trust some-more people competence have turn victims to this organisation and we wish them to hit us,” he said, adding that a suspects were remanded until Friday to promote investigations into cheating.

Meanwhile, Hamzah pronounced a military also incarcerated 3 people, including a married couple, in tie with a seizure of over one kilogramme of drugs value some-more than RM10,000 during a residence in Pandan Perdana here on Saturday.

He pronounced a suspects, in a 20s and 30s, were picked adult by a group from a Ampang Jaya Narcotics CID in an hour-long operation commencement 11pm.

“The military seized 4 slabs of dusty leaves believed to be ganja, 5 cosmetic packets of syabu and 10 pills believed to be Erimin,” he added.

The suspects have been remanded for 7 days, commencement Sunday. — Bernama

