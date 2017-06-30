KOTA KINABALU, Jun 28 — Police arrested a male on guess of melancholy to kill his dual daughters, aged 4 and five, during a residence in Kampung Suang Prai, Manggatal, nearby here yesterday.

In a 5pm incident, a 30-year-old think is believed to have cramped his daughters in a room and threatened to kill them by indicating a samurai sword to their necks.

Kota Kinabalu City police chief ACP M. Chandra pronounced initial investigations suggested that a think was indignant because his ex-wife who is now in Johor did not lapse home to applaud Aidilfitri together.

Upon receiving a news from a cousin who had progressing attempted to stop a suspect, military rushed to a stage and swayed a think to obey and not to mistreat his dual children.

“A few mins later, a think brought out his dual children, unharmed and handed them over to a family member. The think afterwards surrendered to a police,” he said.

Police also seized weapons such as a 40-cm samurai sword and a unfeeling cutter, while a suspect also tested certain for drugs.

He would be remanded until Jul 1 to promote investigations. — Bernama

Comments

comments