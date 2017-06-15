The military have finished a review papers over a attack box of an Uber motorist by a organisation of organisation after he was purported to have molested a Vietnamese lady in Penang. — Reuters picGEORGE TOWN, Jun 12 — The military have finished a review papers over a attack box of an Uber (ride-sharing mobile application) motorist by a organisation of organisation after he was purported to have molested a Vietnamese lady in Paya Terubung here, recently.

Northeast district military arch ACP Anuar Omar pronounced a papers would be submitted to a emissary open prosecutor tomorrow for serve action.

He pronounced a 6 men, aged between 29 and 40, who were being remanded until currently to promote a investigations into a case, had been expelled on military bail.

“The remand sequence on a 29-year-old motorist will finish tomorrow while a woman, aged 43, is still underneath remand by a Penang Immigration Department tentative news on her passport,” he pronounced here today.

In a 3.30pm occurrence final Wednesday, a Uber motorist was beaten adult by over 10 organisation after he was purported to have unzipped his trousers and placed a woman’s palm on his genitals during a float from Lintang Paya Terubong to Argyll Road, Georgetown a day before. — Bernama

