KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 7 — The military have incarcerated 6 people in tie with a fight in Jalan Masjid India here yesterday, in that a male was slashed on a conduct with a machete.

The suspects aged between 18 and 31 were picked adult in a corner operation that also concerned a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Civil Defence Force.

Apart from a 22-year-old victim, his hermit and a crony were also assaulted by a organisation comprising 10 group in a 1.40am incident.

Dang Wangi district military arch ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman pronounced a male with a condense wound on a conduct was warded during a Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

In a matter here today, he pronounced one of a suspects had been on a military wanted list while dual others tested certain for drugs.

Meanwhile, a military incarcerated a 29-year-old male yesterday after he was purported to have used peppers mist on a DBKL coercion crew during Medan 6 in Jalan Bunus here.

In a 12.36am incident, a plant was on avocation with several other colleagues to incarcerate stalls offered drinks in a area but looseness when a think struck.

The DBKL crew is undergoing diagnosis during a same hospital. — Bernama

Comments

comments